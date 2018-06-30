Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on July 9 on a petition challenging that the party cannot contain/use the name of a disqualified person as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was registered under his name.

The ECP sent the summons to Sharif at his Jati Umra residence in Lahore. Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panamagate case last year and later he disqualified to leade his own party as president. The deposed premier is currently in London tending to his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

Nawaz and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have pledged to return to the country once she gains consciousness. Kulsoom suffered a cardiac arrest on June 15 and has been on the ventilator since.

In February, an application was submitted to the ECP asking for the PML-N to be de-notified, arguing that “a party can’t be registered with the name of a disqualified person.”

The request which was submitted by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Advocate Makhdoom Mohammad Niaz Inqilabi stated that a disqualified person cannot lead or become a member of a political party, however “Nawaz Sharif is incessantly presiding the gatherings from party’s platform.”

The plea further said that the PML-N was registered under Sharif’s name with the ECP. Now that Sharif stands disqualified, the party cannot be proven registered with the name of a disqualified person.

“Thereby, ECP must de-notify the PML-N until the Supreme Court’s decision of July 28, 2017, is suspended following a review appeal. Until the decision is not suspended, under the current circumstances, the PML-N cannot remain enrolled at the election commission,” the petition said.