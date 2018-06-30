Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui has said that polio eradication is a national cause and it would be top priority of city administration to combat it with constant support mechanism, commitment and dedication.

He said this while he was chairing a meeting which reviewed the anti polio drive on Friday. He said that polio virus has been eliminated from all over the world except three countries and Pakistan is one of them.

Other countries included Afghanistan and Nigeria, he said and added that it is an international issue for which the rest of the world is watching us.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to play their lead role and give full support to the polio drive so as to efforts being made to eliminate the polio virus from the city is successful to make the Pakistan polio free country.

He asked the deputy commissioner to focus on the refusal cases to get rid of this crippled eases. He advised the deputy commissioners to visit their areas and strengthen the liaison with the community.

He stressed on continuous intense focus on core reservoirs to maintain high immunity, and improvement in coverage of high-risk areas.

He asked them to visit their respective union councils and persuade parents who refused to get vaccinated their children also try to reach out to those who were not found during the campaigns.

He said that reach polio free status deputy commissioner should ensure that no child is left out of vaccination process. Daily follow-up meeting should be reviewed performance of the polio teams, he added.

The commissioner was briefed about the environmental surveillance results. The meeting decided that next anti polio campaign would be for six day and would be started from July 2.

The presentation made on the next anti polio campaign briefed the commissioner in detail. It was informed to the commissioner that all arrangements have been completed to initiate the anti polio drive which would be implemented in 174 union councils.

According to the plan more than 19 lacs children would be administered the polio drops. It was also told the meeting that more than seven thousand polio teams have been formed for the campaign.

It was decided in the meeting that the CPLC would also be taken on board to get them engaged in the anti polio drive in view of their linkages in the community so that polio drive get further support to make security steps effective and to persuade the parents to cover the missing children.

Representatives of WHO, Unicef and Bill Gates and Melinda, and Rotary also attended the meeting and expressed their satisfaction on the efforts being made in Karachi.

They assured the commissioner their full support for the elimination of polio virus from the city as well as from all over the country they said they would stand with Pakistan to eradicate the deadly polio virus.

It was briefed about the progress of the polio eradication efforts saying that polio cases have been declined and environmental samples have been decreased as well as statistics on missed children have also come down greatly. The commissioner appreciated the role of international organisations and experts for the elimination of virus from the country.

The meeting was attended among others by EOC Coordinator Fayaz Jatoi, Additional Commissioner Muhammad Ali, all deputy commissioners, Karachi Polio Coordinator Commissioner Dr Nusrat Ali, representatives of WHO, Unicef, Bill Gates foundation were also present in the occasion.