KARACHI - Fixit Campaigner Alamgir Khan and Iqra University Chairman Hunaid Lakhani on Friday announced running the campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his Karachi constituency NA-243 and said that they would visit every house and run the public contact campaign.

The announcement was made in a joint press conference from the PS-102 candidate Arsalan Taj Ghaman, Iqra University Chairman Hunaid Lakhani and founder of Fixit Alamgir Khan.

Alamgir while thanking media for its support for him said that although the Fixit is a social campaign irrespective of party affiliation but he and Hunaid Lakhani are announcing their support for Imran Khan in their personal capacity.

“We will extend our complete support even to the PTI nominated candidates for the provincial assembly from this constituency,” he said and adding that the PTI has made him responsible for running the election campaign of this constituency.

“We are not thinking about victory instead we are thinking how to beat them, he said and adding that they would not tolerate rigging during the polls and would protest against any such move.

He said that Imran Khan would be visiting the city on June 3, and would run the public contact campaign in the form of meetings and rallies on the same day in his constituency. The PTI chief would also inaugurate the orphanage established by the Fixit, he announced.

Alamgir said that he was also a national assembly aspirant from the PTI ticket in the constituency but later, withdrew when Imran Khan announced his candidature from here.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Hunaid also announced his all out support to the party and said that the announcement was made in his personal capacity.

Arsalan Taj thanked both of them for extending their support and said that NA-243 represents Karachi as most of some of the top education institutions lies in this constituency.

“Karachi is overwhelmed with different issues including water scarcity, unattended garbage and severed sewerage setup since many years,” he said and adding that this time they had asked Khan Sahab- referring to Imran Khan- to contest elections in order to resolve the issues faced by the city.

He also announced that Imran Khan would visit Karachi on July 3 and 4 and would visit door-to-door to run the public contact campaign.