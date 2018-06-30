Share:

Rawalpindi - In a surprising political move, former provincial minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has quit Pakistan Muslim League-Q and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) here on Friday.

The parliamentary committee of PTI has also taken back the party ticket from PP-14 candidate Zayad Khalique Kiyani and awarded it to Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Basharat Raja and two other candidates of PTI have submitted their party tickets to returning officers concerned at District Courts Rawalpindi. The other two candidates included Amir Kiyani and Umer Tanvir Butt, who are contesting general elections 2018 from NA-61 and PP-15 respectively. Similarly, the disgruntled leader of PTI Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir Raja along with panel also appeared before ROs and informed them that they would contest general elections as independent candidates. Many other candidates have also withdrawn their nomination papers as the deadline for the purpose had ended at 4pm.

However, Raja Muhammad Basharat, in a statement issued to media, denied he had joined PTI saying he would only contest general elections 2018 on ticket of PTI but would not quit his party PML-Q.

According to details, Muhammad Basharat Raja of PML-Q has joined PTI and has also been awarded party ticket by PTI Chief Imran Khan for contesting general actions from PP-14. Muhammad Basharat Raja, Amir Kiyani and Umer Tanvir Butt have arrived in district courts along with scores of supporters and submitted their party tickets to concerned returning officers.

Talking to media men, Amir Kiyani and Umer Tanvir Butt, PTI candidates from NA-61 and PP-15, vowed to win the general elections with a heavy margin. They said they have begun the electioneering campaign and going door to door to convince people to vote for PTI. They said that the public loves Imran Khan and have promised to elect him as next Prime Minister of Pakistan. They said that PML-N failed to resolve the public maladies.

Muhammad Baharat Raja, speaking on the occasion, said he would contest election from PP-14 on the party ticket of PTI. He said the people of his constituency wanted to elect a local candidate to represent them on the assembly floor. He said he has been going to people to beg votes with slogan of change. On a query, Raja Basharat denied marriage with Semal Raja and said she could not effect on her election.

On the other hand, Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir Raja has decided to contest general elections 2018 as an independent candidate from NA-59 as PTI did not award him a party ticket. Lashing out at PTI Chief Imran Khan, Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir Raja said that Imran Khan is supporting inherited politics within party as he has given two party tickets to Ghulam Sarwar Khan from NA-59 and NA-63. Ajmal Sabir said he had done a lot for the party in the time of need but was ignored by the leadership.

He pledged to win the general elections with a thumping majority. He said two of candidates Chaudhry Ameer Afzal and Rana Suhail would also contest general elections from PP-10 and PP-12 as independent candidates.

Many other candidates have also withdrawn their nomination papers. Madam Shazia, Muslim Shehzad Khan and Malik Qasim Shehzad have withdrawn their nomination papers in favour of Muhammad Basharat Raja. Similarly, Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s candidate from PP-18 Ghulam Ali Khan also withdrew his nomination papers after PAT Chief Dr Tahir Ul Qadri announced to not participate in general elections 2018.