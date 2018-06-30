Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court-mandated Water Commission on Friday directed the Sindh government to increase the funds of the district municipal corporation to clean up the sewage lines across the metropolitan in monsoon season.

A one-man judicial commission on water and sanitation, headed by Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim conducted hearing, wherein the higher officials of the Sindh government and all district municipal departments and others appeared with comply reports.

On the direction of the water commission, the secretaries of health, local government, works and services, deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners of all DMCs appeared before the commission to submit reports.

The KMC and DMCs administrations have complained about lack of funds to start cleaning of sewerage lines and drains and nuhallas as per commission directions.

Justice (retired) Amir Hani Muslim said that the human resource and missionary should be increased as per requirement to clean up the sewage lines in Monsoon season. The commission has also directed the provincial government to provide additional Rs 10 lakhs each to the district municipal administration.

The petitioner has submitted that the people will suffer a lot if sewers are not cleaned before the first monsoon.

Earlier, the provincial government through its counsel has assured that the measures, including cleaning of sewers, have been initiated, the work will be completed before the monsoon.

The Sindh government has also assured that a huge amount of fund has been allocated for cleaning drains across the city. The commission issued direction to the provincial government of issued extra grants, and the municipal authorities were directed to submit progress report in this regard.