ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government Saturday (today) would decide whether to extend the Tax Amnesty Scheme for one month or not through the Presidential Ordinance, as the scheme is going to expire June 30th.

The caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar would take the decision with the consultation of Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk whether to extend the scheme or not. "There is only one way to extend the scheme is to issue Presidential Ordinance. However no decision has been taken yet," said an official of the Federal Board of Revenue.

He further said that government is getting good response from the people, as around Rs60 billion revenue has been generated and same amount is expected to collect on the last day of the scheme.

Around 50,000 people have taken benefits from the tax amnesty scheme, he added. The previous PML-N government had announced the scheme to declare local and foreign assets by paying nominal tax. The scheme became effective from April 10 and will run till June 30, 2018.

Earlier at the start of the scheme, people did not take interest to take benefit from the scheme, as only few thousand people have declared their assets. However people had started taking interest in the scheme after Eidul Fitr.

The business community has called upon the government to give at least one month's extension to the scheme so that maximum number of business community and other people could take benefit from it. However, the government during the scheme had clarified that no extension would be given under the tax amnesty scheme.

The scheme is helping the government to achieve its revised tax collection target during outgoing fiscal year. The FBR will have to collect Rs661 billion during the ongoing month of June to achieve its revised tax collection target of Rs3935 billion.

The FBR collected Rs3.274 trillion during eleven months (July to May) of the ongoing fiscal year as against Rs2.854 trillion during the same period of the previous fiscal year, registering 14.4 percent growth in collection. The federal government had already revised the tax collection target of FBR to Rs3935 billion for the outgoing year from Rs4013 billion.

PIAF for extension

Staff Reporter from Lahore: Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has appealed t for extension in the Tax Amnesty Scheme 2018, besides launching an awareness drive among the business community to avail this facility. He said that PIAF has been taking up the issue of one-time tax amnesty scheme for the last several years, as this tax package can revamp the economic structure of the country.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan has suffered from the capital flight because of various factors and this resulted in a huge stock of assets of Pakistani nationals abroad, while the country suffered from the cash flow. The extension in the scheme will help increase the number of taxpayers.

He said that this is the lowest rate so far of all the schemes of similar nature and; therefore, will encourage a large number of people to bring back their cash from abroad.

He said that PIAF appreciate the government measures to introduce a comprehensive scheme, which will not only bring a change in the life of individuals, but will also hopefully revamp the economic structure of the country and would bring in the much-needed stability.

The PIAF chairman urged the government to give constitutional guarantees and a comprehensive protection package to all the beneficiaries of this scheme against the harassment or questioning by different agencies in the future.