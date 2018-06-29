Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Halle Berry loves having her own voice through her Instagram account. Halle Berry loves being the ''boss'' of her Instagram page. The 51-year-old actress feels like a ''latecomer'' to the photosharing app because she didn't join until March 2016 but she loves have her ''own outlet'' to air her life and views, and doesn't care if people don't like her posts. Halle - who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram - said: ''It took me a while. I was a latecomer... But you know, as an artist and as a woman that has something to say, it gives me my own voice, my own outlet.



''I can show the world through my eyes. I can talk about what I want to talk about and not talk about what I don't want to talk about...



''I'm the boss of my page! And if you don't like it, don't come to it, there's a trillion others.''

Many of the 'Cloud Atlas' star's recent posts were shared while she was vacationing in Bora Bora with her children, 10-year-old Nahla and four-year-old Maceo - who she has with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and former husband Olivier Martinez respectively - and she hopes the ''amazing'' break has given her kids memories to cherish forever.



She told 'Extra': ''We took this amazing tour with this amazing guide, we tasted local food, went into local homes, learned about their history, all of these things that makes up their culture, from someone of the culture.



''They can read about this stuff, but going there, touching things, eating food, hearing the French language, hearing the music, the songs they play, all of that will stay with them for life.''



Meanwhile, Halle has previously admitted she worries about ''damaging'' her kids with her mistakes.



She said: ''I am strong enough to affect change. There's fears as a mom that I'll make a mistake. I hope that along the way I don't do anything that's too damaging to my children that they won't be able to deal with.''