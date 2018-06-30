Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred heads of three national institutions, including Intelligence Bureau, National Counter Terrorism Authority and Capital Development Authority and assigned them new assignments.

The federal government has also made Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera as Secretary Information and Broadcasting again in the light of Supreme Court directions.

According to the Establishment Division’s notifications: “with the approval of federal government Dr Muhammad Suleman Khan, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) is transferred and posted as National Coordinator NACTA with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Lt. Cdr (r) Ihsan Ghani, a grade-22 officer has also been transferred and posted as Director General IB and he was serving as NC NACTA. Usman Akhtar Bajwa a grade-20 officer of PAS has been transferred from the post of Chairman CDA and directed him to report to Establishment Division.

According to the notification of new Chairman CDA: “with the approval of federal government Ishrat Ali-a BS-21 of PAS, presently posted as Director General Immigration and Passport under Interior Division in transferred and posted Member of the Board in terms of section 6(1) of CDA Ordinance 1960, with immediate effect and until further orders in pursuance of directions issued by the ECP under section 5(4) of the Elections Act, 2017. Upon his posting as Member of Board Ishrat Ali has been appointed as Chairman CDA under Capital Admin and Development Division in terms of Section 6 (2)and (3) of CDA Ordinance 1960.”

The notification of Sukhera says: “In pursuance of Supreme Court’s orders in HR case No. 3654-G of 2018 Dated 12-02-2018 Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, a BS-22 officer of PAS presently posted as Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Division is transferred and posted as Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Outgoing Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division Arshad Mirza has been posted as Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Division.