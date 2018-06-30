Share:

US Embassy hosts coding camp for girls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Girl’s Code, the American Center’s first-ever summer coding camp for girls, ended yesterday with a ceremony at the National Library of Pakistan’s Lincoln Reading Lounge (an Embassy-sponsored Lincoln Corner), a US embassy statement announced.

Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Michelle Los Banos, presented certificates to the 22 participants from Islamabad’s Federal Government Schools. “It is vital that we educate and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and innovators and increase the number of women in the field of computer science. This summer camp is an exciting step in the right direction,” she said.

During the week-long camp, trainers Muhammad Taimur Yousaf from Telenor Pakistan and Sehrish Fatima, a media designer, led the girls who worked in teams.

At the end of the camp, the teams presented final projects on 3-D designing and printing, graphic design, web page development, coding, animation, and electronic circuits. Lincoln Corners provide access to current and reliable information about America through books, magazines, videos, internet access, databases, and programs for the general public. Currently, there are 18 Lincoln Corners located in US Consular Districts throughout Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi and Lahore.–Staff Reporter

10 including murder accused held

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested ten outlaws including a person involved in a murder case and have recovered hashish, ice, weapons alongside looted items from criminals, a police spokesman reported on Friday.

According to details, SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team of the Homicide Unit to trace a blind murder of Shahid Hussain, which took place on June 18, 2018 in Shamas Town area of Noon police station. Shahid was shot dead by assailants and the police registered a case following the complaint of his son Rahat Hussain. The team including Inspector Abdul Rehman, Sub-Inspector Abdul Qadir, ASI Muhammad Bilal, Head Constable Ghulam Asghar and Constable Aamir Habib from the Homicide Unit collected the evidence about the incident and managed to arrest the accused Ijaz while recovering a 30-bore pistol used as the murder tool.Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, ASI Zafar Iqbal along and the police team of Noon police station arrested five persons allegedly involved in a theft case and recovered looted items worth Rs. 350,000. They have been identified as Owais, Shehzad, Javed, Amjad and Usman and raids are being conducted for the arrest of their accomplices.

Furthermore, Karachi Company police arrested a Wajid Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him. Tarnol police nabbed Aamir Sohail during checking at Fateh Jhang Road and recovered a 30-bore pistol and five rounds from him. Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police arrested Sardar and recovered 50 gram ice from him while Aabpara police nabbed Faraz and recovered 115 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against all these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway.–Staff Reporter