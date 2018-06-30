Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Rehman Malik has termed India’s surgical strike claim a ‘Bollywood drama’ and devoid of facts.

The Pakistan People’s Party senator said that India was using pressure tactics to divert attention from the Kashmir issue.

In a panel interview with The Nation, Waqt News and Nawa-e-Waqt at his residence here, Senator Malik said that Pakistan had failed to project its stance in the recent past as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government did not even appoint a foreign minister for most of its tenure.

He said that even at the Financial Action Task Force’s meetings, Pakistan’s case was poorly presented leading to its placement on the greylist. “They sent a caretaker finance minister to defend Pakistan when it was a security issue more than a financial matter. The basic issue is Pakistan’s role against terrorism and security,” he said.

This week, the FATF placed Pakistan on the ‘grey list’ for allegedly failing to curb anti-terror financing despite Islamabad submitting a 26-point action plan and launching concerted diplomatic efforts to avert the decision.

The verdict was announced at the global financial watchdog’s plenary session in Paris where Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar represented Pakistan.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money-laundering, terrorist-financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

The announcement came after Pakistan submitted a comprehensive 26-point action plan to the FATF to choke the funding of militants groups including alleged Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaatud Dawa and its affiliates to avoid being blacklisted by it. The placement on the ‘grey list’ could hurt Pakistan’s economy as well as its international standing.

Malik said that the previous government should have taken adequate measures in February to avoid the FATF snub. He said that the PML-N government – that ended its term in May - could not stop Kishanganga Dam construction nor it could avert the FATF’s grey list.

The PPP leader said that the grey-listing will adversely affect Pakistan’s economy and will make it harder for Pakistan to meet rising foreign financing needs, including future borrowings from the International Monetary Fund.

He said that it will directly impact our import, export and mobility as it is like unannounced international embargo saddening every Pakistani.

The lawmaker blamed India for adding Pakistan to the FATF’s grey list through a conspiracy against Pakistan which was earlier reflected by the controversial statements of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Malik said that despite sacrifices in the war against terrorism, Pakistan was being blamed for monetary assistance to terrorism while we are continuously fighting the war against terrorism. He said such moves by international watchdog are highly condemnable and should be reviewed.

Malik said that Pakistan volunteered to be part of the war against terrorism and has been extending full support to its partners in this war against terrorism yet rather it should be supported, they abated Indian’s conspiracy against Pakistan.

“Such moves will certainly sabotage our efforts to counter-terrorism as Pakistan’s sufferings in the war against terrorism are already highest and more than any country of the world,” he said.

Malik said that politics was a game of possibilities and in case of a hung parliament, any two parties could form the government.

He said the PPP, the PML-N and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf were expected to win a good number of seats in the National Assembly. “We (the PPP) may be thanking the PTI again for voting our prime minister like they did in the Senate chairman’s election,” he said.

Malik said that Zardari could be the best choice for the prime minister’s slot due to his experience. “The PPP has led a coalition government (from 2008-2013) and we can do it again,” he said.

The PPP leader urged former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to return to Pakistan and face cases, especially the murder case of two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He said that the late Bhutto was assassinated under a conspiracy to eliminate the PPP but the party always made a comeback with the support of the people.

The former interior minister said that people should reject turncoats in the July 25 elections to strengthen democracy. “The turncoats should not be allowed to become kingmakers. They should be voted out. People should vote for democracy rather than lotacracy (turncoats’ system),” he said.

Malik said that the PPP had awarded tickets to party workers for the national and provincial assemblies. “We did not look for electable who regularly change the loyalties and damage the democratic process. The selectable think they are the wheelers and dealers of politics. People should reject such elements to strengthen democracy,” he said.

To a question, Malik said Pakistan was a nuclear power and must assert its position at the international forums. “We should be able to present our point of view. We have given sacrifices and must not be taken for granted,” he asserted.