HAFIZABAD: The police Friday claimed to have recovered two sisters - four-year-old Aqsa and Hafeezan Bibi,15, kidannped four days ago from Khanewal. The police also arrested the alleged kidnapper Saif Ullah.

According to police source, accused Saif Ullah, his mother Shoaib Bibi and Shahid, resident of Garhi Gondal wanted to marry Hafeezan to Saif Ullah. But Ghulam Raza, father of the girl and a resident of Mohallah Abbaspura Hafizabad, refused the proposal. Thereupon, the accused stormed the house of Ghulam Raza in his absence and bundled Hafeezan and Aqsa into a vehicle. He took the girls to unknown location. The police raided different places but failed to locate the accused. However, using modern technology, the police raided a place in Khanewal and recovered both the girls.

Wife steps into Daniyal Aziz’s shoes

NAROWAL: Spouse of former Federal Minister Daniyal Aziz Mehnaza Akbar Aziz submitted the party ticket to contest the general election from NA-77, following disqualification of her husband by the Supreme Court (SC) in a contempt of court case.–Online

Mehnaza Akbar Aziz submitted party ticket of PML-N.

After contempt of court verdict, outside SC, Daniyal Aziz had announced that his father would contest the election from his seat, but his father Anwar Aziz is also a PML-N candidate a provincial assembly seat.