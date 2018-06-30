Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday congratulated first lady chief of Federal Board of Revenue Rukhsana Yasmin and hoped that she would follow the footprints of her predecessors and establish good liaison with business community that would help resolve economic issues and challenges in shortest possible time.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that FBR new head has rich experience and worked on key economic posts and has the ability to cope with the challenges being faced by the business community.

He said that trust building between FBR and business community should be the top priority of Rukhsana Yasmin as country cannot move ahead until and unless important government departments like FBR and business community are worked as one-unit. He said that business community wants to supplement government's endeavors aimed at economic revival of the country and is also ready to give positive doable suggestion to the board for expansion of tax net.

Malik Tahir invited the new head of FBR to visit the LCCI to share her future plans with the business community. He hoped that the new boos of FBR would have to utilize her best abilities to facilitate the businessmen who are generating revenues for the government despite all odds.

He said that the FBR chief would have to take unusual strides to expedite the refund cases pending with the board for a long time now and have blocked huge cash flow of the business community already perturbed due to challenging business conditions.

LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that through friendly approach and honoring the honest taxpayers, Federal Board of Revenue could collect more revenues than the existing as people would come into the tax net voluntarily.