Share:

DADU - A man killed his wife on the pretext of karo kari in the limits of the Sadhooja police station on Friday.

According to police sources, Gul Naz, 30, was shot dead by his husband Sajjad Marri on pretext of karo kari in his house. Later, local police rushed the scene and shifted the body for autopsy. No case has been registered till filling of the New.

WATER SHORTAGE

Scores of growers had demanded the Sindh government to announce the calamity area of Sindh province owing to the devastation of its agriculture economics and acute shortage of irrigation water.

This demand was made in the protest demonstration held outside the Dadu Press Club here on Friday. The protest was led by Abdul Lateef, Shehin Rind and Imam Ali Rustmani carrying banners and play cards raised slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking at the protesters Abdul Lateef alleged that owing to acute to shortage of water the agriculture economics of the Sindh province has been severally affected and peasants facing acute financial crisis also deprived of drinking water.

He further said that injudicious water supply continued and influential land lords were involved in water theft.