Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Stock Exchange closed the week on a negative note as the benchmark KSE 100-index shed 87 points on Friday to end at 41,911 points.

Stock market kicked off positive, hitting a day's high of +84 points, and then traded sideways, making a low of -248 points, to finally close in the red. Yesterday's major heavyweights namely PPL (-1.1 percent), OGDC (-0.2 percent), ENGRO (-1.0 percent), UBL (-0.2 percent), MCB (-0.8 percent), POL (-0.3 percent) and LUCK (-0.8 percent) cumulatively took away -78 points from the index.

Traded volumes increased by 4 percent DoD to 166m shares while value traded decreased to $50m. Volume leaders were KEL (+4.2 percent), PIBTL (+2.3 percent) and PAEL (+1.1 percent). Cements, energy and financials dragged the market down where LUCK (-0.8 percent), DGKC (-1.5 percent) and FCCL (-1.9 percent) closed in the red. Mixed sentiment was seen in financials where HBL (+1.0 percent) closed in the green on the flipside, UBL (-0.2 percent) and MCB (-0.8 percent) closed in the red.

Moving forward, it is expected market will remain green with flows from local and foreign institutions directing the market following the general elections 2018.