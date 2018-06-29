Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, an independent candidate in NA-174, has said that media is the fourth pillar of the state which plays an effective role in the promotion of democracy and accountability.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a ceremony of Ahmedpur Press Club Ahmedpur East in Jinnah hall which was chaired by President of National Press Union Ehsan Ahmed Sehar.

It was attended by ex-Chairman Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East Mian Ilyas Ayaz, member District Council Bahawalpur Mehar Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, former civil judge Yahya Kulachi and other leading figures of the city along with a large number of journalists.

Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi asked the journalists to report fairly regarding electioneering in their home constituencies. He stated that Abbasi family always gave due respect to writers, intellectuals and journalists.

He said he was also following in the footsteps of his great elders who ruled former Bahawalpur State for more than 300 years. He wondered that Ahmedpur East city journalists have no press club building and now they were constructing it with self help basis besides getting financial support from philanthropists of the area. Prince Bahawal Abbasi handed over net cash amounting Rs 100,000 to the Press Club.

Earlier senior journalist Sheikh Azizur Rehman presented welcome address and paid rich tributes to Abbasi family. Later, Municipal Committee allotted a small room adjacent to Jinnah hall for press club which was suitable place for the journalists.

He further said that former TMA had earmarked a piece of land for the construction of club building several years ago but construction could not be started due to grouping among journalists.