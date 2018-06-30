Share:

PHOENIX:- US First Lady Melania Trump was greeted by protesters in Phoenix as she made a second visit to meet undocumented child migrants while her husband's administration battles to contain a border crisis. The trip to Arizona came a week after her visit to Texas was overshadowed by her choice of a controversial jacket, fanning outrage over forcible separations of migrant children from their parents. President Donald Trump was last week forced into a U-turn on the separations, but about 2,000 children remain split from their parents.–AFP

On Thursday, the first lady toured a short-term detention facility in Tucson where she met children as young as five at a center housing migrants from Guatemala or Honduras, all of whom had been there less than 72 hours.