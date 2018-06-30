Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Huq vowed to get the people and country rid of corrupts, saying the July 25 would be the day of revolution and accountability for the corrupt rulers.

Addressing the ‘Ittehad-e-Ummat Ulema Convention’ organised by the MMA here at Hakeem Saeed Ground late Thursday night, Siraj demanded that those who plundered the national exchequer should be behind the bars, asking the people to vote for the MMA for making the polling day as “ Day of Accountability” for the corrupts.

He said that Karachi is the economical hub and centre of Pakistan as well as whole Islamic world. The city had produced prominent personalities like Shah Ahmed Noorani, Prof Ghafoor Ahmed, Hakeem Saeed and many others who are the proud of the country. “The scholars of all sects are united today that’s why the anti-Islam forces are scared. The people should cooperate with us against the evil motives of liberals and seculars. The Islamists had defeated the Russia in Afghanistan,”.

The JI chief said that after coming into the power, the MMA would hold the corrupt rulers accountable and force them to return the money that they looted from the national exchequer. He also vowed that they would bring the entire looted amount back to Pakistan from the bank accounts in Switzerland and other countries.

Siraj said that the only the MMA could save Pakistan from crisis and put it on the path of prosperity as its leadership is honest as. The MMA want the same standard of life for all the people regardless of their creed and community. “We want the same system for a common man and rulers of the country,”

He was of the view that the MMA want rule of law and equivalency for rich and poor. He said that the MMA government would spend huge amount of the budget on education which will be free for every child. “The MMA will eliminate the interest system and bring reforms in the tax system,”

He said that the MMA message is being spread from Karachi to Chitral and they would bring a real change in the country.

The JUP chief Shah Owais Noorani said that the conspiracy was hatched to derail Pakistan from its ideology, the rulers had destroyed the country. He said that corruption and nepotism had dented the country a lot and the people were deprived of the basic necessities. The MMA leadership would resolve the issues and get the people rid of miseries.

Noorani said that the MMA would make the country free from corruption, asking the people to vote for the alliance of religious parites to make the future of their children bright.