Share:

LAHORE - Bushra BB, wife of PTI chief Imran Khan on Friday entered into the fray involving the protesting PTI ladies and her husband over unfair distribution of tickets.

Imran Khan had a meeting with estranged PTI women at his Zaman Park residence on Friday. Bushra BB was also present in the meeting.

Khan’s wife reportedly reconciled the PTI women activists with her husband by her charisma and politeness.

Some of the ladies who attended the meeting later told the media that Bushra BB had a soft spot for all of them.

“She impressed us by her affection and politeness telling heroic takes of Imran Khan’s struggle”, said Fatima Usman who previously held a grudge against Khan for not considering her for award of party ticket.

She also said: “I fell to tears after listening to her narrative”. Irum Bokhari also expressed similar sentiments for Bushra BB.

Sadia Sohail Rana said that all women were happy after their meeting with Imran Khan and his spouse. Dr Zarqa said they would take part in party’s election campaign with great zeal.

Earlier, Khan chaired a party meeting at the election office of party’s central Punjab President Aleem Khan.

Khan entrusted the responsibility of running his election campaign in NA-131 to party’s Lahore President Waleed Iqbal telling him that he would be the party candidate from this constituency in the by-election if the party succeeded in winning this seat on July 25.

It was in this meeting that Khan changed his earlier decision of awarding ticket to Khalid Gujjar from NA-136 (Lahore).

Imran declared that Malik Asad Ali will be the PTI candidate from this constituency.

Towards close of the meeting, Imran Khan said he would thank God Almighty once the issue of ticket distribution is over. “I will thank God by raising hands that He saved me from such a hell” he observed.

Khan also said he will perform special prayers if the nation got rid of the corrupt leaders in the coming elections.

He hoped that the rule of corruption was going to end soon.

Khan viewed that Mian Shehbaz Sharif was one of the most corrupt persons in the country, but he was gradually being brought into the cage of law.

Reacting to the criticism coming from the party detractors for taking electable candidates into the party fold, Khan said that previously the same people criticise the party for lack of strong candidates and now they were objecting to taking outsiders into the party.

Imran Khan telephoned Ch Pervaiz Elahi and discussed with him matters related to seat adjustment in the coming elections. The two leaders talked about the prospects of seat adjustment on NA-64 (Chakwal) from where PTI has fielded Zulfiqar Ali Khan in the contest.