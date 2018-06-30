Share:

Gilgit - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi sub office Gilgit has arrested accused Muhammad Saleem, a contractor by profession on Friday.

According to a NAB official, the accused in connivance with officials of Excise & Taxation Department illegally obtained a contract for supplying arms and ammunition without having arms dealership licence. The accused, thereafter, supplied substandard weapons at exorbitant rates to GB Excise and Taxation Department which resulted in loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer. The accused was presented before Accountability Court Gilgit. The court granted his physical remand to NAB GB. This is the fourth arrest within the last four days by NAB GB in different cases.