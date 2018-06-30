Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the combined investigation team in Lahore on July 5 in connection with the Punjab Power Development Company case.

The move comes one day after Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal suggested the politicians to continue their election campaign but appear before the authority when they are summoned.

A government official told The Nation on Friday that the “call up” notices are sent to both the residences of the PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore’s Model Town.

The notices were sent to the Model Town residences (180-181/ H and 96/H) of the ex-CM on Friday.

“In view, thereof, you are hereby called upon to appear on July 5, 2018 (11:00am) at Investigation Wing-II, NAB Complex Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, before Combined Investigation Team (CIT) IW-II, to record your statement regarding nomination of Syed Farrukh Ali Shah as member NEPRA (Punjab) and his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PPDCL.”

According to sources, the call-up notices were sent to the “person” acquainted with the facts of the case under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 with regard to inquiry against management, officers, and officials of the Punjab Power Development Company.

The notice further states, “Whereas, the inquiry against management, officers, and officials of the Punjab Power Development Company Limited has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to unlawful / dishonest nomination / appointment of Syed Farrukh Ali Shah in NEPRA and PPDCL.”

Shehbaz Sharif early this week skipped NAB proceedings in connection with Saaf Pani Corruption Company and rushed to Karachi to launch the election campaign. The NAB’s Lahore Bureau had asked the former Chief Minister to appear before a combined investigations team but he ignored summon and left for the port city to kick start the campaign.

The Punjab Power Development Company Limited is one of the 56 public sector companies established by PML-N government in Punjab since 2008.

NAB chief Javed Iqbal last year had ordered a probe into the 56 companies over allegations of embezzlement, corruption and irregularities.

In April, Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf had also skipped appearance in the NAB in a corruption case related to the same Punjab Power Development Company.

Ali Yousaf has been accused of receiving millions of rupees from the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PPDC. Yousaf not only failed to appear before a combined investigation team of the NAB but also provided no reason for not turning up.

The national anti-graft body has been probing transfer of millions of rupees from the PPDC’s account to Ali Yousaf’s bank account. Yousaf is also accused of getting Naveed appointed as PPDC CEO, who allegedly committed massive corruption.

NAB chief Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that no political party was being targeted since the authority had no political motives.

Referring to senior politicians, he said that the people should take part in their election campaign but they should also appear before the anti-corruption watchdog when they are summoned.

PTI leader Aleem Khan and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi are also summoned by the anti-graft body early next month in connection with different corruption cases in addition to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the NAB on Friday filed a corruption reference against former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Khan Cheema and five others in connection with Ashiyana Housing Scheme corruption scandal.

The other accused are named by NAB as Bismillah Engineering Company owner Shahid Shafiq, LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Punjab Land Development Company Chief Engineer Col (Retd) Arif Majeed, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PLDC Imtiaz Haider and another PLDC official Bilal Qidwai.

NAB’s senior prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua filed the reference against the said accused persons under Section 18 g of the NAO, 1999.

According to the reference, Ahad Khan Cheema caused Rs Rs 660 million loss to the national exchequer in Ashiyana Scheme project.

He said that the project cost enhanced to Rs 3.399 billion while 61,000 persons who had applied for homes in the project suffered.

Ahad Khan Cheema is on judicial remand till July 4 after completing 90-day physical remand in the NAB’s custody.

On May 16, the Lahore High Court granted bail to co-accused Israr Saeed and Arif Majeed and directed them to submit their passports to the NAB. Ahad Khan Cheema was arrested for misusing his authority and, with criminal intent, processing and awarding Ashiyana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs 14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers. The contract in connivance with other accused persons was awarded in violation of PPP Act, 2014.

NAB inquiry further revealed that Bismillah Engineering Services Co (a major shareholder of JV titled Lahore CASA Developers) was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. Cheema had allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 320Kanals of land (valuing Rs30.09 million approximately) from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

Former MNA Mudassar Qayyum Nara and PML-N’s candidate for National Assembly Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar appeared before the combined investigation team of the NAB on Friday. Both the influential politicians were called for having assets beyond means.

According to sources, both the PML-N leaders remained present at the NAB offices for a few hours and left the headquarters after submitting their replies before the combined investigation team.

