Share:

Islamabad - Nomad Art and Cultural Center would organize an exhibition titled “Countdown: the Most Wanted Narrative” on July 7 at the Farm, a gallery.

Founder Director Nomad Gallery Nageen Hyat told the state-run media on Friday that the participating artists include Arsalan Naqvi, Hussain Chandio, Samina Ali Akhtar, Tayyaba Aziz, Ahmed Habib, Fizza Siddique, Maham Khan and Zia Zaidi.

She said that this is for the viewer to decipher of a impressive collection created by a young generation of artists to a mature repertoire this is a powerful narrative encompassing culture, form, creativity, ambiguously allusive and elusive views that keep the viewer intrigued and spell bound.

Nageen Hyat said that the quickly sketched, partly erased drawings of children suggest dreams almost recollected and not nearly understood, showing that resolution is not what art and dreams are really about.