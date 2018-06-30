Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman said on Friday that high-level contacts and multi-sectoral cooperation between Pakistan and China were a manifestation of the fact that both sides accord high importance to bilateral relations and desire to further deepen ties for mutual benefit.

She expressed these views while talking to Acting Chinese Ambassador Zhao Lijian who called on here. Senator Rehman said that Pakistan and China have a history of friendship which was built by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mao Tes-tung and both the countries have stood by each other and seen the vicissitudes of time.

She said this historic friendship has remained beneficial for both in economic and strategic fields while initiatives like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative had added further impetus to bilateral relations between the two sides.

She said the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari always accorded Pak-China relations the highest priority, and that there’s a consensus in Pakistan across party lines regarding relations with China.

Rehman said: “We hope that the CPEC will generate more jobs at a very fast pace, more opportunities for Pakistani youth and expedite social and economic development.” She appreciated the fact that the Chinese envoy was further proactive in consolidating the Pakistan and China friendship.

The Chinese ambassador informed her about the projects initiated under the CPEC and said that fourteen projects under CPEC will generate 70,000 employment opportunities for the youth of Pakistan and more projects were in the pipeline which would further provide opportunities to the youth of the country in terms of jobs.

He said that locals were a priority in all the CPEC projects. Rehman also appreciated the fact that the envoy recognized that the PPP was instrumental in bringing the CPEC to Pakistan with President Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping signing the agreements after a consistent period of economic diplomacy.

Senator Rehman also expressed her good wishes to the government and the people of China and underscored the need for more parliamentary interaction to promote people to people contacts.

CHINESE MILY TEAM VISITS PINDI CORPS

Deputy Commandant of Chinese People’s Liberation Army Lt-Gen Lie Xiaowu along with eight members’ delegation visited headquarters of Rawalpindi Corps on Friday.

A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the Chinese military delegation met with the corps commander and it was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control.

Meanwhile, Pakistan handed over two Indian fishermen to Indian authorities on Friday at Wagah Border as a goodwill gesture.

According to the ISPR, the fishermen were handed to Indian Border Security Force by Pakistan Rangers Punjab.