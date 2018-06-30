Share:

Harare - Pakistan will be looking at the bigger picture during the tour of Zimbabwe, according to coach Mickey Arthur.

The men in green arrived at Harare on Thursday for their limited-overs engagements in the country where they will participate in a T20I tri-series also involving Australia before taking on the hosts in a five-match ODI series. The T20I series will begin on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club with Sarfraz Ahmed’s men taking on the hosts in the opening fixture. The final of the tri-series will be held on July 8 at the same venue.

Upon Pakistan’s arrival in Zimbabwe, Arthur said wants to help his young squad grow. “Our expectation is just to keep growing. We have got a young team and we just want to keep working and keep getting better,” the South African was quoted as saying by The Herald in Zimbabwe. “I think it’s going to be a great series for all teams. Zimbabwe are building up as well so it’s going to be a great series for everybody and I think will be some pretty competitive cricket.”

According to the Pakistan coach, the limited-overs tour provides the perfect opportunity for his side to work out a few combinations ahead of the Asia Cup in September as well as the World Cup in England next year. “We are looking forward to it (the ODI series). It gives us an opportunity to have a look at different combinations. We are trying some new players in that format,” Arthur stated.

“It gives us an opportunity of looking at combinations before we select our team for the Asia Cup and then that leads us into the World Cup. “This tour is going to be very good in terms of one-day cricket to have a look at our combinations before we make a final decision going forward to the World Cup,” he added.