Share:

OKARA/LAYYAH/BUREWALA-In NA-141 constituency, three big political parties and two independent candidates are afield to clinch the National Assembly seat.

Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas Rubera of PML-N, Capt (r) Rai Ghulam Mujtaba Kharal of People’s Party and Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bokhari of PTI have jumped into the election arena whereas there are two independent candidates raising their heads to win the election. One is Chaudhry Khalilur Rehman of Nemat family, the cousin of former MNA and now again in the election run in NA-142 Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj, and Chaudhry Masud Shafqat Rubera the son of late Chaudhry Shafqat Abbas Rubera who remained MNA/MPA in the constituency many times.

All the five factions have fully started their election campaign in NA-141. It is deemed that a tight election battle would take place in the constituency, and the winner would be certainly acknowledged as the genius electioneers. However, the people of the constituency have to utilise their sanity and wisdom while casting vote in the election. The PML-N has not only issued ticket to former MNA Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas Rubera to retain his seat, but his brother Chaudhry Ghulam Raza Rubera has also been conferred provincial ticket for PP-190. The PP-183 ticket has been granted to the former MPA of PML-N Chaudhry Javed Allauddin.

The People’s Party has granted ticket for NA-141 to former MNA Rai Ghulam Mujtaba Kharal and ticket for his provincial wing, PP-183, has been granted to Rana Abdur Rehman Advocate. The PTI had issued ticket in the same constituency, NA-141, to Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bokhari whose provincial wing ticket in PP-183 has been issued to Mehr Javed and in PP-190 to Rai Ali Noor Kharal.

One candidate, either Rao Abid Ali or Raja Qamaruz Zaman, would contest election in PP-183. The former MPA of PTI Chaudhry Masud Shafqat Rubera has made his independent panel on not getting ticket from PTI for NA-141. His provincial wing of PP-183 will be joined by Malik Muhammad Akram Bhatti and in PP-190 Rai Hamad Aslam son of later Rai Muhammad Aslam Advocate might contest as candidate of the independent group.

In NA-141, only the PPP stands a bit weak. All other panels have been sweating with passion of success and very enthusiastic contest is expected.

In two national and five provincial assembly seats in Layyah, the PTI issued NA-187 ticket to Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, NA-188 to Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar, PP-280 to Ch Authar Maqbol, PP-281 to Malik Akram Samtia, PP-282 to Qaiser Abbas Magsi, PP-283 to Sajad Khan Tangwani and PP-284 to Saeeda Bagum.

Pakistan People’s Party Issued NA-187 ticket to Ch Altaf Hussain, NA-188 to Ramazan Jutt Bhular, PP-280 to Ch Inamul Haq, PP-281 Malik Riaz Hussain Samtia, PP-282 to Nasir Rasheed Sumra, PP-283 to Syed FazalHussain Shah and PP-284 to MaharYasirWaseem Sumra.

Former federal minister Bahadar Ahmad Khan Seehar, Former Deputy Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Shahabuddin Khan and ex-ticket holder of PTI Niaz Gujjar and Hashim Saho left the PTI for not getting tickets and announced to contest election independently.

Likewise, Pakistan Muslim League-N issued NA-187 ticket to FaizUl Hassan Siwag, NA-188 to Syed Saqlain Shah and Punjab Assembly tickets to Abdul Shakor Siwag, Malik RiazHussain and Mahar Ijaz.

PML-N announced Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad Arain as its candidate for NA-162, former MPA Muhammad Yousaf Kaselia for PP-229 (Vehari-I) and Sardar Khalid Mehmood Dogar for PP-230 (Vehari-2) seats.

PML-N former MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain nominations paper were rejected by the Returning Officer and later also by the Applet Tribunal of the Election Commission Multan. He brought his elder brother Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad Arain as the candidate in NA-162 and on the provincial seats he openly opposed the selection of former MPA Chadhry Irshad Ahmad Arain who joined PML-N quitting People’s Party in 2010 by-election.

The differences between both the ex-MNA and MPA reached the point of no return and Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad and his brother Chaudhry Faqir Muhammad were not feeling comfortable with ex-MPA Chaudhry Irshad Ahmad Arain. They nominated former MPA Yousaf Kaselia from Gaggo Mandi and Sardar Khalid Mehmood Dogar an old PML-N worker from PP-230 City Burewala as its wing candidates.

The party awarded tickets to both of them as party candidate.

Chaudhry Irshad Ahmad Arain reached last midnight Burewala and addressing his supporters he slammed the party’s decision of cancellation of his ticket. He affirmed his commitment to contest the election on the aspirations of his supporters.

Addressing a press conference, Chuadhry Faqir Muhammad Arain along with Muhammad Yousaf Kaselia and Sardar Khalid Mehmood Dogar thanked the party leadership for showing trust.