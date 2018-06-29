Share:

LAHORE-The upcoming season of the Pepsi Battle of the Bands (BoB) is about to start soon, but with one new and energising turns. The show with its previous season has created a buzz, as all the musical bands hope are back to make their dream come true.

Reportedly Atif Aslam had said goodbye to the reality show and rumours were that Ali Zafar will replace him.

“Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar was at first being marked on as one of the judges. Therefore, the idea was dropped when Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar stirred up a storm in the entertainment industry. Presently it has been confirmed that the musical duo, Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, will be judges alongside Fawad Khan and Meesha Shafi,” a source in the Battle of Band set up disclosed to The Nation.

In the wake of having finished four fruitful years as makers on Coke Studio, the band is good to judge the great music show and guide struggling artists from all over Pakistan. Shahi Hassan will be directing the show this season.

The recording of the upcoming season is on and there's no denial that the Strings band members can end up with incredible decisions.

Strings are an internationally renowned Pakistani pop rock band led by Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia. Starting their musical journey in 1988, the duo has received a multitude of awards and has toured all over the world and has grown to be coveted for its music, lyrics and energetic live performances.

The band was initially formed in 1988 and signed on with major record label, EMI, in Karachi to release their first self-titled album ‘Strings’ in 1990 to much critical acclaim. Strings then released then followed this up with their second album ‘2’, in 1992, with tracks like ‘Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar’ taking the country by storm. After the release of their second studio album, the quartet disbanded in order to focus on their studies and careers.