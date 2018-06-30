Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan International Airline Corporation Limited on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it had accumulated losses of Rs356 billion with total liabilities amounting to Rs406 billion against assets of only Rs111 billion.

“Today, the PIA is only able to continue operations due to the government’s financial support which is not sustainable,” said a 23-page concise statement submitted by advocate Asim Hafeez on behalf of PIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Musharraf Rasool Cyan in a suo moto case pertaining to losses incurred by the national flag carrier, handing over of profitable routes to other airlines and pasting Markhor on the PIA aircraft instead of the Pakistani flag.

The top court will resume the said case for hearing on Saturday (today).

Regarding the symbol of Markhor on the tails of PIA planes, the reply said that re-branding and livery was part of PIA’s overall initiatives of the transformation of the airline.

“The re-branding and pasting the picture of the national animal at the tail of aircraft also aimed to place the Pakistani flag on the fuselage,” the reply said.

“The livery change keeps the flag with added beauty and also showcases Pakistan’s national animal in a vibrant, majestic and youthful manner. The placement of the flag is now closer to the heart of the plane, where it should be, rather than at the tail.”

Regarding gross mismanagement of the PIA over a decade, it stated that “the PIA required urgent turnaround and strategically-driven business transformation following a decade of mismanagement, corruption and political interference”.

The reply said that that “the corporation was not capable of turning its performance around without radical changes due to core competency gaps in the senior executive leadership, operations like an old-fashioned government department, flawed business model, overstaffing and corruption, unions and associations”.

“The current management is bringing reformation, reconstruction, modernization and financial independence of the PIA with a commitment of ‘no privatization but a renaissance,’ it added.

The PIA CEO agreed with the viewpoint of amicus curia Farrukh Saleem and stated that unions and status-quo proponents or proxies of elements were acting against the interest of the corporation and causing obstruction in the implementation of the steps, commenced by the new management, which was affecting the pace of glory.

The new management, according to the reply, included PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan, COO Zia Qadir Qureshi, CCO Bilal Sheikh, CHRO Asma Bajwa, CSO Kashif Rana and GM Marketing Shahzad Chaudhry.

It further stated that “the existing aviation policy had been detrimental to the local industry and unjustifiably worked to the advantage of Gulf-based carriers that had usurped a large part of the airline industry’s market share with a major impact on the PIA”.

“The poor and/or corrupt decisions by previous managements continue to drain PIA of cash through non-commercially viable contracts with no exit clauses, and decisions can be subjected to forensic audit by any reputable and credible firm of auditors.”

“The turning around of the PIA is a complex task that requires a multitude expertise, skills, capabilities and core competence,” it said.

The reply stated that “some of the challenges and reforms needed by the PIA include management experience, airline industry business experience, strategic business planning and business transformation experience”.

It also explained the weakness and a range of fundamental operational problems which have plagued the PIA. These include the grave cash flow shortage resulting in salaries of employees, utilization of pension funds for operational expenditure, grounded aircraft, outdated IT system and no compilation of management information.

“A large number of are aircraft grounded due to repair and maintenance issues leading to a massive amount of losses in revenue and increase in the aircraft leasing impact of over Rs6 billion for the year 2017.”

It further stated: “The acquisition of four aircraft on wet lease for six months from Vietnamese airline was a bad deal as the condition of the acquired aircraft was worse than the PIA’s own deteriorating fleet and with Vietnamese livery and staff; the aircraft had a massive negative impact on PIA’s already struggling business. Furthermore, the aircraft came with an incremental cost of Rs1.8 billion by way of lease rental.”

The report claimed that “the new management has successfully developed a data-intensive strategic business plan for the PIA with full involvement of the management and the board. “If the losses of 2016 were to continue for the next five years, the PIA would have incurred actual losses of approximately Rs162 billion whereas it incurred the actual losses of Rs103 billion in the previous five years,” the reply said.

“The strategic plan would result in a massive increase in the market valuation of the PIA if the plan is allowed to be implemented,” it claimed.

The report also highlighted the financial comparison of nine months from September 2017 to May 2018 and stated that the revenue of Rs69.6 billion was higher than the same corresponding period of the previous year with an increase of Rs2.99 billion.

It further said that “a significant amount of expenditure was being incurred in other areas of business improvement including IT system and infrastructure, refurbishment of aircraft fleet, new uniforms and improving customer experience”.

Regarding the route rationalization and focus on loss reduction, the reply claimed: “Route network optimization, by closing down certain high loss-making routes to stop bleeding and redeploying aircraft to profitable/growth routes to increase frequencies has resulted in loss reduction of Rs3.5 billion.”

“Some of the suspended routes will be restarted when the PIA has sufficient resources and a competitive strategy in place for these routes,” the report said.

“A major loss reduction initiative and minimization of the grounded aircraft combined with avoidance of wet leases (to compensate for grounded aircraft) would result in staggering cost savings and revenue of Rs6.3 billion.

In order to reduce the cost reduction, the PIA chief claimed that “savings of approximately Rs4 billion will be achieved through improving aircraft fuel management, engineering costs saving, IT contractual review and flight operations, scheduling and hotel accommodations, rationalization and planning”.

The report also stated the reasons for the loss of revenue due to a failed business-class strategy, as otherwise, the business class revenue contributed heavily to an airline’s profitability.

“In PIA’s case, this has been a lost opportunity as the business class service and cabins deteriorated over the years and the utilization of business class seats declined to extremely low levels, just 40 percent and generated revenue of approximately Rs3.5 billion. However, the revenue potential from the business class was approximately Rs9 billion with little incremental costs. “This means that this revenue would have a very substantial impact with Rs5 billion on profitability/loss reduction.”

The reply termed grounded aircraft a major failure of the previous management. “It is estimated that PIA paid $6.67 million (Rs767 million) in wet lease rentals while the planes remained out of the scene. This also resulted in the loss of revenue of $36.5 million (Rs4.2 million),” said the report.

This is, the reply stated, further exacerbated by the previous management acquiring four A320 planes on a lease to make up the shortfall in the aircraft fleet.

The reply said that the past management never considered corruption as a major issue but “the new management had undertaken a diagnostic work and removed a number of managers from key positions as a result of investigations”. It, however, said that the PIA’s management was experiencing serious difficulty because every decision or action taken landed in courts wherein stay orders were passed without complying with the principles of natural justice.

Likewise, it said that a number of contracts with commercially unjustifiable terms and conditions were being terminated.

“One such example includes a long terms contract (since 2005, updated in 2010 with the unjustifiable escalation of costs) with a US-based IT company, Saber, which supplies the software system that operates ticketing and sales.”

It further said that corruption was notable when the contract was refreshed in 2010 wherein Saber received an unprecedented and unjustifiable increase of 112 percent in just one-year while providing exactly the same services.

“When evaluated in the cumulative period, Saber was able to increase its revenue by 223 percent in the seven years (2005-2012). In US dollar terms, the total charges were $8.3 million which increased to $18.5 million progressively by 2012 while the number of passengers upon which the charges are based on travelled marginally declined.”

The reply also highlighted the current challenges including internal efforts to sabotage the transformation and resistance to change, lack of capability at all levels, recruitment ban, excessive litigation in courts and unions’ interventions.

The reply prayed to the top court for lifting the ban on recruitment with directions to associations and unions to refrain from propagating against the PIACL. It also requested the top court for passing orders for expeditiously disposing of cases pending in courts.

The PIACL has also requested the top court to allow it to proceed with the execution and implementation of commercial decision regarding the planned changes in the livery and re-branding of the PIA. It has further requested for removal of the name of the CEO from the exit control list as it was affecting the discharge of his functions.