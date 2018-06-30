Share:

LAHORE - PML-N is entering the election arena in a difficult situation which the party never experienced in its 28-year history.

The PML-N, on one hand, is missing its main leadership, on the other, the party leaders are in trouble due to NAB cases. At the political level, the PML-N is facing protests and selection of constituencies at a time when it needs to focus on election campaign to woo the voters and achieve the victory targets.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who had galvanized the public for vote until the recent past should have been in the country to step up the momentum near the elections. But they went to London to see ailing Kalsoom Nawaz.

The deficiency created by the missing leaders has been aggravated by the NAB action against the PML-N leaders and their disqualifications. One Taxila candidate for an NA seat, Qamarul Islam, has been taken into custody by the NAB while Shehbaz Sharif is under notice for appearance before the bureau at different times. This is certainly becoming moral downing move among the party leaders and workers.

Moreover, the party is facing pressure from within. At the Model Town party secretariat or other places in the city, PML-N workers and ticket aspirants have been seen up in arms against the leadership decisions of allowing or disallowing the party tickets. The spate of protests started by women workers and former MPAs and minorities is still going on. At the moment, ex-MPAs are protesting mainly for not being awarded tickets. The voters of different constituencies in the cities are also showing anger against the award of tickets.

Initially, the party women resented the decision of ignoring them for tickets despite promises and their sacrifices for the party, particularly when the PML-N was without main leadership during the Musharraf era. Later, the minority members of the party also came on the roads against the award of tickets to the person they blamed for doing no services to the community and the party.

Last day a former MPA from Sheikhupura, Arif Sandhila, staged a protest by putting on chains. Sandhila who previously won Sheikhupura seat for the party with a big margin and also stood by the leadership decision through thick and thin has been refused the ticket. Previously, the main city leader of the party, Zaeem Hussain Qadri, stood in revolt when he was denied the ticket in the city and announced to contest independently in NA-133, Lahore. Her spouse Uzma Qadri had also returned the ticket earlier awarded for a reserved seat.

Similarly, another former MPA Waheed Gull recorded his protest before the media last day for not being given the ticket. Gull was very optimistic about getting the ticket although he is appearing before the NAB in Saaf Paani scandal. Gull, however, expressed loyalty to the party, accepting the decision against him with a heavy heart. Majid Zahoor and Tajammul Hussain have also not been given tickets.

The party workers have also protested the award of ticket to Bilal Yasin, Mian Naseer and Imran Nazir. Last day Shahdara workers of the party held a press conference against Samiullah Khan who has been awarded PML-N ticket for PP-144, Lahore. The protest is still going on in different city constituencies over the issue of tickets.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been shifted from NA-125 to NA-127 in Lahore, fearing the potential PTI candidate, Yasmin Rashid. It was announced earlier that Pervez Malik would be fielded in NA-125, but he declined to face Dr Rashid, so Waheed Alam was pitted against Dr Yasmin while Pervez Malik will contest on NA-133. Waheed Alam who remained the city nazim during the Musharraf era was first time elected an MNA in the 2013 elections. The reluctance of PML-N heavyweights to face Dr Yasmin, as the reports suggest, has given a boost to her popularity and increased chances of her win.

Earlier, Khokhar brothers, Saiful Malook and Afzal, protested the denial of ticket to their sibling Faisal Saif Khokhar and the party yielded to their pressure.

It has also been learnt from the party sources that internal grouping in the party is being reckoned as a factor for neglecting the loyalists while many party UC chairmen are staging protest as their favourites have not been awarded tickets.

The PML-N is facing difficulties, but the party leadership is actively sorting out the problems and trying to address the grievances so that they could enter the election arena with a high spirit.