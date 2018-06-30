Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), National Puppet Theatre (NPT) is promoting the dying art of puppetry and to educate the children regarding social problems including health and education. It was a great initiative by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to revive the most popular folk art, which because of the negligence was dying, said an artist Azeem Iqbal.

Senior officials of PNCA told APP on Friday, that the puppet show is a regular feature of the council presented by National Puppet Theater (NPT). With the movement of puppets, the shows depict folk tales and skits to entertain and educate children regarding social problems including health, education, environment etc.