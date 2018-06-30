Share:

Rawalpindi - The newly appointed City Police Office (CPO) Ahsan Abbas said that police have prepared a comprehensive security plan to maintain law and order situation during general elections 2018.

He said that police would also make all quarters respect the code and conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its true letter and spirit. He added the display of weapons has been banned by the government and no candidate or his supporter would be allowed to carry weapons on public places.

CPO expressed these views at a press briefing in his office here on Friday. He was flanked SSP (Operations) Imran Yaqoob, SP Rawal Division Asim Jasra, SP Potohar Division Sajid Hussain Khokhar, SP Saddar Circle Ali Raza and ASP Madam Faryal.

CPO Abbas Ahsan said the Punjab caretaker government had appointed all the well-reputed police officers in Rawalpindi to hold free and fair elections 2018. He said that police prepared election security plan following the directions of government and ECP. He added that the police would not influence the election process at any stage. He said he held meetings with the SHOs of all the police stations and ordered them to utilize all resources maintain law and order situation during elections. He said that police were also making efforts to curb crime from the city. CPO was of view that only the candidates facing threats would be provided security.

Separately, Saddar Bairooni police along with Wah Cantt Police and Pakistan Rangers operated in an under construction building located at Wahdat Colony on Adiala Road and held two kidnappers besides recovering an abducted old man. Police also seized two motorcycles and a rickshaw from the possessions of kidnappers. According to a police officer, the kidnappers had picked up the old man for ransom from Swabi and detained him in the basement of the house. In another incident, Girja Chowky police also raided a place and arrested a kidnapper and freed a detained person from his custody.

However, the police did not file a case against the kidnapper so far. SHO Police Station Saddar Bairooni Farooq was not available for his comments on the issue.