HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Senior anchorperson and independent candidate for PP-184 Jugnu Mohsin said that objective of her politics is to get the people of her area rid of 33-year long oppression and injustice.



She expressed these remarks during her arrival at Hujra Shah Muqeem on invitation of former city councillor Afzal Khan Ghauri the other day.



She was accorded a warm welcome at the dera of Afzal Khan Ghauri. A large number of local notables were there to receive her. She was showered with flower petals by people.



Speaking on the occasion, Afzal Khan Ghauri assured Jugnu Mohsin of full support of people of Hujra Shah Muqeem in the upcoming elections to end dynastic politics in the area.



Jugnu Mohsin, in her speech, said that the day was not far when she would address all problems of local people. She vowed to end prevailing thana and patwari culture, adding that she would go all out for bringing an end to dynastic politics in the area.