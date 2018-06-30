Share:

KARACHI - Security agencies Friday picked up PPP local leader Yousaf Naz in a raid conducted in Lyari locality.

Sources said that Naz picked up from his residence located in Lyari and shifted to unknown location for interrogation. Naz used perform as UC chairman of Lyari and also considered a close aide PPP top leadership. Sources also said that the Naz was also considered a part of Lyari gangs. Sources said that security agencies have earlier been trying to arrest the accused Naz but unable to arrest him.

Separately, Anti Violent and Crime Cell conducted a raid in Gadap Town area and managed get a kidnapped builder free kept in detention for ransom. Police said that the armed gunmen abducted builder Adbul Latif from Defense Phase VIII, Murtaza Commercial on May 5th while resulting police registered an FIR 06/2018.

The kidnappers made a phone call and demanded Rs 60 million for his released while resulting the case has been shifted to the AVCC, an special police cell for the recovery of victims of kidnapping for ransom. DIG CIA Dr. Amin Yousafzai in press conference disclosed the recovery of victim Abdul Latif kept in chains at a house located in Gadap Town while arrested an accused Jamil Abro and recovered weapons from his possession.

DIG Yosafzai further said that the police recovered the car that was used by the culprits with fake number plate while search for the other two accomplices has been continues. He said that police managed to trace the location of the accused persons from mobile phone calls.

DOZEN SUSPECTS ARRESTED

On other side, Police claimed to have arrested a dozen suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city here on Friday. Darakhsan police claimed to have arrested an accused namely Murad Ali involved in house robberies. During the course of initial investigation accused persons pointed out the address of his comrade. Police conducted another raid in Clifton locality and arrested his comrade Kashif while recovered huge quantity of looted valuables from their possession.

Model Colony police conducted a raid in Lasi Para while arrested an accused person Abdul Ghafoor after a brief encounter. Police said that the accused person was wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and street crimes while police recovered weapons from his possession. Gulbahar, Sharafi Goth and Saudabad police arrested three accused persons including Gull Bahadur, Fayyaz Hussain and Rizwan in separate raids while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession while Khokharapar police arrested Siddique used to run a Guttka factory in the locality.

Pirabad police arrested two other drug paddlers Saeed Ali and Niaz Khan while recovered narcotics from their possession. Bilal Colony police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Salman and Kashif while recovered weapons from their possession.