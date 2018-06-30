Share:

KARACHI - PPP leader Mir Shabbir Ali Khan Bijarani elected from PS-6 (Kashmore) constituency unopposed.

The nomination papers of Bijarani’s sole competitor were rejected by the Returning Officer (RO).

The Returning Officer issued a public notice declaring Bijarani winner in the said constituency.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan spokesperson, if any candidate is contesting unopposed then a public notice over the candidate’s win is issued, adding, that the notification regarding the win will be issued after the July 25 elections.

Interestingly, Mir Shabbir Ahmed Bijarani had earlier announced parting ways with the PPP and joining the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

However, it was later reported that he rejoined the PPP and settled his differences following a meeting with party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

Bijarani is also the son of deceased PPP leader Mir Hazaar Khan Bijarani, who had shot dead his wife and then committed suicide with the same weapon.