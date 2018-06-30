Share:

KHAIRPUR - Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Jam Saifullah Dharejo on Friday announced joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) in Sukkur.

Dharejo, who remained member provincial assembly of Sindh for six times and minister twice, will now contest the general elections from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal (MMA).

He said this while addressing a press conference at Sukkur Press Club along with MMA Sindh chapter President Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro and JUI leader Abdul Qayyum Halejvi.

He said that the PPP is taken over by Faryal Talpur and is divided into four groups. He added that after martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, the party policies have changed.

He said that now the PPP has become Zardari League and Faryal League as both have hijacked the party. Therefore, he decided to quit the party, he added.