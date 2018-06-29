Share:

SIALKOT/HAFIZABAD-Torrential rain on Friday lashed out the entire Sialkot region, which not only brought down temperature by turning the weather pleasant and paralyzed all political activities.

Sialkot Cantt received 39.5 mm rain while the areas around Sialkot airport received 45 mm rain, said the officials of the local rain forecast office on Friday.

The rain also forced candidates of almost all the political parties and their supporters to stay indoor, which brought down the political temperature and election fever to a halt.

The heavy rain began early in the morning, which continued the whole day intermittently.

All the low-lying urban and rural areas were inundated in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

In Sialkot, it remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of the clouds. Rain continued for throughout Friday.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visited various areas of Sialkot city aalong with the concerned officials of Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC). He directed the officials to ensure of early disposal of rainwater from the city’s congested areas including Model Town, Mag Town, Muslim Town, Pakka Garha, Nishat Park, Pooran Nagar, Pak Pura, People’s Colony, Small Industrial estate Sialkot, Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Abbot Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Shahabpura Road, Rangpura, Hajipura , Prem Nagar, Pooran Nagar, Commissioner Road, Bano Bazaar, Lehaai Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Jandar Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khadim Ali Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Sialkot Airport Road and Hajipura Road and its surrounding residential, industrial and commercial areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Officer of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zafar Qureshi told the newsmen here that all the sanitation staff of the SMC with two sucker machines, with four regular disposal stations and five seasonal disposal stations in Sialkot and 62 de-watering sets were busy draining out rainwater from city area.

The concerned officials of Sialkot MET office have forecast more wide-spread rains in the Sialkot region and in all the catchment areas of neighbouring Occupied Jammu & Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Hafizabad city and all towns of the district received heavy rain which created multiple problems for the citizens.

Most of the low-lying localities in the city were inundated with knee-deep rainwater. All the open drains over-flowed and sewerage system failed. As a result sullage submerged most of the streets and in some localities sullage gushed into houses, causing numerous problems for the residents.

However, growers welcomed the much-awaited rain which would be very beneficial for paddy plantation.

Mirpur rejoices at much-awaited rain.

MIRPUR (AJK)-The first pre-monsoon torrential rain, coupled with strong winds lashed certain parts of AJK including Mirpur district in the wee hours of Friday, providing respite from the scorching heat and brought miseries with power supply to several parts of Mirpur division remained suspended.

People across Mirpur region took a sigh of relief from the sizzling days as the area experienced first heavy rainfall which turned the weather pleasant and reduced the temperature considerably.

Thick, like the previous day, started hovering early this morning and strong winds began to sweep the major parts of the region.

The winds, which resulted into snapping of power supply to several parts of Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Bhimbher and Kotli districts time and again, were followed by rainfall thereby once again providing relief to the people of sweltering heat besides causing great inconvenience.

According to reports from different parts of the division, already hit by frequent unscheduled power outages, the power supply got badly affected due to strong winds with poles of local supply lines got partially affected mostly due to the falling of trees.

It was raining almost across the district when this report was being filed.