SHIKARPUR - The number of activists recorded their protest in different cities of America including Houston, New York and Los Angeles against forced disappearance of many persons belonging to Sindh and many other cities of Pakistan organised by World Sindhi Congress (WSC) and Sindhi Association of North America [SANA] on Friday.

They expressed their deep reservations over the violation of human rights in Sindh and condemned torture on protesters during their peaceful protest was held on 21st of May and strongly condemned such practice and demanded the high ups and human rights organisations to take notice of the forced disappearance.

They presented copies of acknowledgment before New York consulate, but they did not receive it while a copy of acknowledgment was given to Houston consulate general for the welfare of the people of Sindh and Pakistan as well, read press release issued by the World Sindh Congress.

Zakir Bulo, Farhan Kagzi, Dr Hyder Lashari, and Shahid Memon, in New York, Maimood Sahir, Mashooque Malah, Zubair Bhambhro and Masroor Samoon, in Houston, while Sagheer Shaikh, Eijaz Syed, Rahman Kakepoto, Malik Dino Shaikh, Ubedullah Khowaja in Los Angeles recorded their protest against forced disappearance of people of Sindh and Pakistan as well.