ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to remove Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana before July 25 election for being his affiliation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Senior Vice President PTI Dr Babar Swan in a letter written to the ECP has stressed that the commission was bound to conduct free, fair and transparent elections under Article 218(3) of the Constitution. It is also the responsibility of the commission to provide an acceptable electoral atmosphere for all parties in the election, he added.

"Governor Punjab and his family have a strong affiliation with the PML-N," he said. The affiliation of Governor Punjab with PML-N is creating an imbalance in the electoral atmosphere. He maintained that Engineer Asif Rajwana, the son of governor, is PML-N ticket holder for PP-214. Governor and his family are creating a new challenge for the commission, he said.

Awan pointed out that the resources of governor house were being utilised in favour of PML-N in the election. He requested the commission to take notice of the issue on the emergency basis and make the governor house irrelevant through administrative measures.