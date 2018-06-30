Share:

Dublin - In front of a 9000-strong crowd at the packed Malahide ground, Ireland capitulated at the hands of India's bowling attack, all out for their second-lowest T20I score to lose the two-match series 2-0.

It was the third-shortest innings in T20I history as India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared six wickets to cripple Ireland's middle- and lower-order into submission. It set up India's biggest margin of victory in the format, which was also the second-biggest margin of victory in all T20I cricket.

The game, however, was won in the afternoon's first innings, when incoming opener KL Rahul thumped a 36-ball 70 to give India a flying start. Suresh Raina then anchored the innings with a 45-ball 60 to set the base for a big total, after which Hardik Pandya's nine-ball blitz of 32* ensured India crossed the 200-run mark in consecutive matches for the first time.

With a target that big, It was, obviously, going to be a difficult chase, especially after how the first game turned out. But Ireland's batsmen made the same mistakes that marred their loss on Wednesday, looking to play cross-batted shots to Chahal and Kuldeep, eventually crashing and burning to the wristspinners' guile and dexterity inside 12.3 overs of the chase.

Playing only his second T20I match - and his first after missing 65 games - Umesh Yadav was given the responsibility of India's new ball. He struck off his second delivery when an outswinger found the outside edge of opener Paul Stirling's bat for a duck. In his next over, Umesh was smashed for 12 off the first three balls, but a comeback delivery aimed at the base of middle stump sent William Porterfield back as well. Trying to play a ramp shot over short fine leg, Porterfield shuffled across way too much only to expose his middle stump. When debutant Siddarth Kaul prised the wicket of James Shannon with a short ball that was sliced to cover, Ireland were reeling at 22 for 3 with eight overs of spin still to play.

There was still work to do with Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh and the captain Gary Wilson to follow, but when the spinners came on, Ireland's middle order just wasn't sure how to pick them.

In his first over, Kuldeep bowled five straight deliveries, while the sixth turned just about enough - away from Balbirnie - to sneak past the outside edge of his front-foot defense and crash into middle stump. Three balls later, Kevin O'Brien perished to Chahal, holing out to third man while trying to clobber the ball to cow corner and by the time Simi was trapped lbw in front of off stump, Ireland were 36 for 6 and staring at potentially their lowest-ever T20I total.

That, however, did not happen. Wilson made 15 - helped by double-digit scores from No. 8 Stuart Thompson and No. 10 Boyd Rankin - to take Ireland past their lowest-ever T20I score of 68, but when Rankin skipped down the wicket to try and lift Kuldeep over his head in the 13th over, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik came swooping down and whipped the bails off to seal India's win with 35 balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, Ireland captain Wilson asked India to bat on what appeared to be a greenish surface. But the pitch was a fine batting track, with the ball coming easily onto the bat, and with a village-style ground to boot, India were always looking for a big score.

Rahul smashed six sixes and three fours in his 36-ball knock of 70. He played the protagonist's role in a 106-run partnership for the second wicket with Raina, but the 57-ball partnership was halted by O' Brien, after which India suffered a brief windfall.

Rohit Sharma, batting at No. 4, lasted three balls as a well-timed cut went straight to point after while the Ireland bowlers pulled India's run-rate down by frustrating the incoming Manish Pandey. Pandey found just one boundary shot in his unbeaten 20-ball 21, and at one stage even looked to be the reason why the visitors would not cross 200. But when Hardik came in to replace Raina in the 18th over, he had other plans, smashing four sixes and a four off the final two overs to take India past the 200-run mark. He teed up to anything pitched full, and in classic Hardik style, smashed his boundaries in the arc between mid on and mid off.

As Kohli had promised at the end of the first game, everyone in India's squad played in the two-game series. Everyone except Washington Sundar, who suffered a ankle injury in training earlier in the week. With the confidence gathered in Ireland, Kohli's men now make their way down to England for a full tour of ODIs, T20Is and Tests.

Scoreboard

INDIA:

KL Rahul c & b O'Brien 70

V Kohli c Dockrell b Chase 9

SK Raina c Dockrell b O'Brien 69

RG Sharma c Stirling b O'Brien 0

MK Pandey not out 21

HH Pandya not out 32

EXTRAS: (w 12) 12

TOTAL: (4 wkts, 20 overs) 213

FOW: 1-22, 2-128, 3-128, 4-169.

BOWLING: Simi Singh 2-0-32-0, WB Rankin 3-0-33-0, PKD Chase 4-0-42-1, SR Thompson 1-0-17-0, GH Dockrell 4-0-30-0, PR Stirling 2-0-19-0, KJ O'Brien 4-0-40-3.

IRELAND:

PR Stirling c Raina b Yadav 0

JNK Shannon c Rahul b Kaul 2

WTS Porterfield b Yadav 14

A Balbirnie b Chahal 9

GC Wilson b Kuldeep Yadav 15

KJ O'Brien c K Yadav b Pandya 0

Simi Singh lbw b Chahal 0

SR Thompson b Chahal 13

GH Dockrell c Yadav b K Yadav

WB Rankin st Karthik b K Yadav 10

PKD Chase not out 0

EXTRAS: (w 3) 3

TOTAL: (all out, 12.3 overs) 70

FOW: 1-0, 2-16, 3-22, 4-30, 5-32, 6-36, 7-44, 8-56, 9-68, 10-70.

BOWLING: UT Yadav 2-0-19-2, S Kaul 2-0-4-1, HH Pandya 2-0-10-1, YS Chahal 4-0-21-3, Kuldeep Yadav 2.3-0-16-3.

TOSS: Ireland

UMPIRES: Alan Neill, Roly Black

TV UMPIRES: Mark Hawthorne

RESERVE UMPIRE: Paul Reynolds

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad