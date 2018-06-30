Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) documents with Government College University Lahore (GCU), Kinnaird College for Women (KC), and Beaconhouse National University to create a collaborative platform to disseminate financial education to students at university level.

The MoUs signed in exclusive ceremonies hosted by Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana David, Principal KC, and Shahid Hafiz Kardar, Vice Chancellor BNU (former Governor State Bank of Pakistan) signed MoUs respectively.

SECP Commissioner Shauzab Ali represented the SECP along with Khalida Habib, Executive Director and Head of the Investor Education and International Relations (IEID) department of the SECP.

The continuing series of MoUs is yet another breakthrough under the banner of Jamapunji, SECP's ongoing financial literacy and investor awareness campaign amassing 38 MoUs with leading HEC recognised universities, professional bodies, research institutes and think tanks.

In this regard, multiple activities such as research projects, development of academic research and case studies, seminars, webinars, and panel discussions for student and Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) for faculty members will be organised.

SECP's Commissioner Shauzab Ali appreciated the enthusiastic welcome extended by the concerned university authorities and resolved to develop strong educational ties with these universities for increasing financial knowledge for students and faculty alike. He highlighted the importance of keeping up with emerging trends to improve outreach in line with international standards.

The commissioner particularly stressed upon the dire need to develop keen realization in students for personal financial planning and early savings and investment and said that this was critical for increasing the capital market investor base in Pakistan.

Committing to extend their complete support Dr Rukhsana David emphasized the role of encouraging female students to develop an early savings discipline in their personal and family lives, avail insights to become astute corporate leaders and entrepreneurs in the future landscape of Pakistan.

Dr Hassan Amir Shah emphasized the importance of benefiting from SECPs guidance to its budding entrepreneurs to be housed at GCU's Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) in addition to bridging the corporate academia gap.

Sharing his experience as an illustrious regulator, Kardar had an insightful discussion with the SECP contingent on policy matters of national interest and how academia can partner with financial sector regulators to benefit the general public and in particular small and medium sized investors.

The university heads lauded SECP's on-going efforts and showed commitment in favour of initiatives charted in the MoU with the resolve to propel SECPs investor education drive forward with full commitment.