Share:

Most competitive first round ever

We may not have be seeing the same volume of goals at this World Cup compared to previous tournaments, but that doesn't seem to have dampened anybody's enjoyment. Barring a few big wins, the games so far in Russia have generally been very competitive affairs with single goal winning-margins extremely prevalent. In fact 61.5 per cent of victories were by a one-goal margin in the group stages - the second highest proportion for any previous tournament behind only South Africa in 2010.

On top of this, the number of goals scored in the second half stoppage time has also reached a record high for the group stages. As many as 16 goals have been scored after the 90 minute mark so far in the tournament which is equivalent to 13.1 per cent of all goals scored. According to data gathered by the Economist this is the highest proportion of stoppage time goals by a considerable margin.

Fouls are down

There is a noticeable reduction in fouls per game in this World Cup. With a total of 883 fouls over the first 36 matches, there is an average of 24.5 fouls per game. There was an average of 30 fouls per game in the 2014 Brazil World Cup - the lowest level seen for at least 50 years, according to data from Opta.

VAR has led to a record number of penalties

There have already been 18 penalties scored in the 2018 Russia World Cup, meaning 14.8 per cent of all goals scored have been from the spot. This has already eclipsed the record number of spot-kick goals which was set in 1998. VAR has made its mark on the competition with this, with referees consulting the video assistant referees and hence punishing fouls that may have once gone missed. Harry Kane has already scored two penalties himself, and if England can do that, anyone can take advantage of these penalties.

Own goals are winning Golden Boot for first time

There have already been nine own goals in the 2018 World Cup - eclipsing the total number seen at the Brazil 2014 World Cup and tying for the record, set in 1998. These have been committed by Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz, Australia's Aziz Behich, Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo, Poland's Thiago Cionek, Egypt's Ahmed Fathy, Russia’s Denis Cheryshev, Mexico's Edson Álvarez, Switzerland's Yann Sommer and Tunisia's Yassine Meriah. With nine players ending up burying the ball in the back of their own net, own goals are easily surpassing the highest number of goals scored by one player, currently England's Harry Kane on five. This would be the first time that own goals have won the golden boot outright.

Qualification on Fair Play decision

Japan on Thursday became the first country in history to qualify via Fair Play decision after they finished level on point with Senegal in Group H with four points.

The fewest number of 0-0 draws since 1950s

Aside from the joyless 0-0 draw played out between France and Denmark in their final group game, the group stage hasn't featured a single goalless match. This is the fewest number of scoreless draws in the first round of any World Cup since 1954. It marks a significant improvement on the past three tournaments when there were five, six and five 0-0s respectively, and given that the group stage features twice as many matches nowadays as in 1954 it is quite an achievement.