Tourists’ flow witnesses increase due to improvement in road links

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) Aftab ur Rahman Rana Friday said that tourists’ flow witnessed increase due to improvement of roads in the country. He said that establishment of tourism infrastructure would help in job creation and poverty alleviation. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further boost tourists’ flow in the country, adding that the increased connectivity after the development of rail and road links between Kashgar, China and Pakistan would be convenient for people to travel. He said that there would be a massive increase in the visitors to explore the spectacular landscapes of Northern Areas. He said that CPEC would open doors for economic and tourism opportunities. He said that Pakistan had a great opportunity for the tourism development based on its spectacular natural landscapes and unique cultural heritage. "Tourism is one economic activity that has the potential to bring considerable benefits to the nation" he said.

Agri dept gave Rs700m loans to 9266 farmers under E-credit scheme

SARGODHA (APP): Agriculture department issued Rs 700 million loans to 9266 farmers through E-credit scheme while various other subsidised facilities were also being given to them for betterment of agriculture sector. This was disclosed in a meeting of agriculture task force, which was presided over by ADC Tariq Khan Niazi. Tariq Khan Niazi stressed the task force for provision of complete awareness to farmers about the programmes and subsidies provided by agriculture department for enhancing per acre production. He directed the task force officials to guide farmers about the subsidised programmes regarding solar tubewells and drip irrigation system and directed strict action against fake pesticides/fertilizer sellers. Deputy Director agriculture department Faiz M Kundi briefed the meeting that so far 9266 farmers have been issued Rs 700 million loans through E-credit while per acre production competitions were also organised in which eleven farmers were given prizes.

He briefed that almost hundred thousand soil samples were collected through five years programme and 33695 farmers were registered for Kissan cards.

The plant protection department officials briefed the meeting that 202 samples were collected where 23 samples were declared feasible and FIRs were also registered against four persons.

Water management department told that out of 56 water courses fifty were completed through PIPIP program while 247 out of 734 projects were completed of drip sprinkling programme across district. 190 projects of solar sprinkling were also completed through the programme.

OEC starts workers’ registration for foreign jobs in GCC countries

ISLAMABAD (APP): Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has started the online registration for skilled and unskilled workers for job opportunities in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, especially for upcoming World Expo 2020 in UAE and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. An official source told APP here on Friday that OEC was successfully proving competent, reliable and cost-effective human resource to the international market, while ensuring exploitation free environment for overseas job seekers. He said that since its inception in 1976, the OEC had provided employment to more than 141,000 workers in over 60 different countries. He said that the OEC had been awarded fastest sending agency awards by the Human Resource Development Service of Korea to process and dispatch of Pakistani manpower to Republic of Korea under their Employment Permit System (EPS) which was the most efficient, fair and transparent recruitment system of the world.

He said that in the wake of Dubai Expo-2020, FIFA World Cup 2022 and other mega projects in the region, a huge number of workforce of all categories and trades professions was required for these mega projects.

The OEC is in process of building and maintaining a database of available workforce in Pakistan, which would be directly accessible to foreign employers.

Those who intend to seek employment abroad can apply or register with OEC. Those candidates, who are unable to apply online, may submit their CVs along with copy of deposit slip in any OEC office.

All interested candidates can send their documents to the offices of the OEC including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar by June 30.

Blocking of illegal mobile phones: PTA extends deadline of DIRBS

ISLAMABAD (APP): In line with the Telecom Policy 2015, PTA launched Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) on May 10. The deadline for Phase-I of DIRBS was June 29. It included mapping and identification of IMEIs, and blocking of stolen/lost devices, said a press release issued here on Friday. Keeping in view the requests of various stakeholders, and in the interest of ensuring smooth implementation, the deadline for Phase-I has been extended from 29th June to 30th August 2018. Phase-II would start from 31st August, 2018. No further extension will be granted thereof. In Phase II, full blocking would be implemented for all non-compliant devices that are not PTA type approved. It is pertinent to mention here that this system had been developed to identify sub-standard, fake, and illegally imported mobile phones, register and block non-compliant devices on mobile phone networks. This unique system will curb illegal imports, and facilitate legitimate device importers, and mobile device users.

In short, DIRBS and its successful implementation will benefit the entire mobile ecosystem of Pakistan.