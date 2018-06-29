Share:

SADIQABAD-Timber mafia has been involved in tree logging in a forest of Sadiqabad since long allegedly with the connivance of officials of Forest Department.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of Mauza Wilhar maintained that they observed a significant decrease in the number of trees in Wilhar Forest. Locals including Jabbar, Ahsan Safdar, Ali Akbar, Waseem, Naeem Ahmed, Jam Saleem, Munshi Faqir and Raees Rafiq told The Nation that timber mafia with the alleged connivance of officials of Forest Department had been involved in tree logging since long.

They added that the forest covered hundreds of acres of land whereat the state owned trees were being logged and sold in market under the alleged patronage of officials concerned. They pointed out that trees were planted to control increasing pollution in the environment but in Sadiqabd, they were logged which caused the atmosphere to pollute. They identified the officials as Block Officer Sajid and Mian Aslam under whose shelter the timber mafia was carrying out this illegal activity. They demanded that high-ups of the Irrigation Department should take notice of the malpractice and punish the suspects involved.