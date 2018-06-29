Share:

LALAMUSA: The police arrested two armed gunmen of PML-N candidate for PP-33 Lalamusa on charges of carrying firearms. According to police sources, the Lalamusa City Police, during snapping checking, searched a vehicle escorting PML-N candidate Ch Shabir Ahmed Kotla during his election campaign.



The police arrested two armed gunmen and recovered two 222 rifles, eight loaded magazines, two 9mm pistols, six loaded magazines from their possession. The police have registered two separate cases u/s2a-13,2b-13 against accused Azher Iqbal, son of Munawar Hussain, resident of Vehri and Muhammad Abid, son of Akbar Ali, resident of Kasur.