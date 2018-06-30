Christine Feldmann of Annapolis, who knew some of the shooting victims, stands before flowers, US flags and messages at a makeshift memorial in Annapolis, Maryland for the five journalists killed at the Capital Gazette newspaper.
Jarrod Ramos, suspected of carrying out a deadly assault on the newspaper office in Annapolis, had barricaded a back door in an effort to "kill as many people as he could kill," police said.
