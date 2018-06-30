Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 28, for the combined income groups, witnessed increase of 0.07 percent as compared to previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 230.25 points against 230.09 points last week, according data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 4.02 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also increased by 0.24 percent as it went up from 216.31 points in the previous week to 216.83 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, and Rs 18,001 to 35,000 increased by 0.16 percent, 0.12 percent, and 0.06 percent respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 7 items registered decrease, while 17 items increased with the remaining 29 items prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included bananas, garlic, LPG Cylinder, potatoes, vegetable ghee (loose), pulse moong, and pulse masoor.

The items, which registered increase in prices included tomatoes, eggs (farm), red chilly powder (loose), sugar, wheat flour, wheat, gur, pulse gram, onions, mustard oil, pulse mash, beef, chicken live, rice irri-6, mutton, bathing soap, and cooked beef.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice basmati, bread plain, milk fresh, curd, powdered milk, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), salt powder, tea, cooked pulses, tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn printed, georgette, gents shoes, ladies shoes, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood whole, electric bulb, washing soap, petrol, Hi Speed Diesel, and telephone local call charges.