Share:

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker federal government with the approval of Election Commission of Pakistan has reshuffled the whole bureaucracy ahead of July 25 election except Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Ahmed Memon, an appointee of the outgoing PML-N government, who is still enjoying his position.

At a time when the caretaker set-up with the mutual consultations of ECP has not only transferred all four provincial police chiefs and chief secretaries but also has transferred the head of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the head of FIA, the federal government’s premier investigation agency that is investigating a number of corruption cases, is still continuing with his work. The last federal government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had appointed Bashir Memon as the chief of FIA in August 2017.

When a number of politicians are pointing fingers at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-corruption watchdog, for its alleged role in their arm-twisting ahead of elections, many within the political circles are also suspecting the role of FIA.

Bashir Memom belongs to an influential political family of Hala, Sindh and two members of his family, Naseer Memon and Abdul Razzaq Memon are contesting elections of the Sindh Assembly and the National Assembly consecutively. Nasser Memon, the real brother of DG FIA is contesting from PS-58 against candidate of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — Makhdoom Mehboob-uz –Zaman, from the platform of Grand Democratic Alliance (DGA), a Sindh-based political group. His family is considered a strong opponent to PPP and sources in the FIA indicated the PML-N government had appointed him DG FIA because of the same reason.

In July 21 2016 general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Barrister Sultan Mahmood has level serious allegations of rigging against then Inspector General of Police AJK Bashir Memon on behalf of previous PML-N’s federal government. He had alleged that then chief secretary Sikander Sultan Raja and IGP Memon, who had been appointed by the centre, had played a key role in stealing the elections. The PML-N government had appointed him IGP AJK in March 2016 just less than five months before the general elections.

Interestingly, a recent proposal made by the DG FIA for internal reshuffling within the agency because of the elections and the same sent to the ECP for its concurrence is mere an eyewash. In the proposal, the positions of all zonal directors of FIA have only been swapped. The establishment Division had asked the DG to submit a proposal with the ECP regarding transfer of all zonal directors.

In the proposal, Dr Usman Anwar who as Director FIA Punjab Zone Lahore has the longest tenure in the history of the agency has been proposed as Director FIA Islamabad Zone. Dr Anwar remained the Punjab zonal director during five years of PML-N government and he was very trustworthy of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. Chaudhry Nisar has especially assigned him the investigation of Islamabad’s Grand Hyatt scam.

Shakeel Ahmed Durrani presently working as Director Islamabad Zone has been proposed as Director KP Zone Peshawar while Mirvais Niaz Director KP Zone has been proposed as Director Punjab Zone. Altaf Hussain Director Balochistan Zone Quetta has been proposed to transfer to FIA Headquarters while Munir Younis Chandio Additional Director Karachi has been proposed to be given as look after charge of Director Sindh Zone.

Similarly, DG has proposed that Munir Ahmed Sheikh, presently serving as Director Sindh Zone Karachi should be posted as Director Balochistan Zone Quetta.

In the same proposal, the DG has sought that FIA may be exempted from reshuffling of officer because a number of corruption cases are under investigation. “It is submitted that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is conducting investigation/enquiries in some important cases like Dual Nationality Case, Hussain Haqqani case, High Treason Case against General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf of which suo motu actions have been taken by Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP),” the letter said.

“Similarly, Supreme Court of Pakistan has specially directed Usman Anwar, Director FIA Punjab Zone to be head of various committees for recovery of excess fees charged by Private Medical Colleges. The alleged scam of PPL, embezzlement of Petroleum Levy and important cases of alleged corruption to the tune of more than Rs20 billion are being inquired by Director FA Punjab Zone and Director FIA Sindh Zone,” the proposal based letter added. Memon further requested the ECP that all these investigations and enquiries required continuity of officers and they have no direct or indirect role in any form relating to Election procedures.

Nadeem Qasim, Additional DG (Public Relations) ECP told The Nation that the caretaker government was responsible for reshuffling of whole bureaucracy but with the prior approval of the commission. “We at our own do not propose any transfers or postings and the caretaker government sends us proposals for concurrence,” he said. He however admitted that prior to transfer as well as postings of key positions like chief secretaries and provincial police chiefs, the caretaker government had made mutual consultations with the ECP.