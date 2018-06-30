Share:

TORONTO:- Disgraced former Australia skipper Steve Smith made a successful return to cricket, scoring a half-century in the Global T20 Canada in his first game since the ball-tampering scandal which led to his suspension. Smith, who was sacked as Australia captain and banned from international and domestic cricket for a year following the scandal which erupted in South Africa in March, is allowed to play in the low-key Canadian event. Smith scored 61 off 41 balls for the Toronto Nationals in a 6-wicket win over Vancouver Knights.