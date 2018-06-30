Share:

Islamabad - Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said here on Friday that while upgrading academic status of the university, welfare of the working class will remain his top priority.

Speaking at a function held here on retirement of the university’s three gardeners, Mukhtar Mashi, Abdul Sattar and Barkat Hussain Shah, he said there has been excellent management- employees’ union relationship during the recent years that paved the way of achieving the stipulated targets in the academic field and to improve the working conditions.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui spoke high of the excellent performance of the gardeners in giving a beautiful look to the University’s premises.

President of the Employees’ Welfare Association (EVA) Sajjad Janjua on the occasion highlighted workers’ welfare work done during the tenure of the incumbent vice Chancellor.

The university’s workforce, particularly the low-grade employees got unprecedented promotions during this period, and the University’s statute was got improved to address the hardships cases on priority basis.

The services structure of the low-paid employees was upgraded by regularizing their jobs, besides giving them others benefits, particularly enhanced medical facility.

A number of employees, mainly those working on daily wages were benefited from the new initiatives taken by the vice chancellor, he added.

Reciprocating the workers’ warm sentiments towards him, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said the betterment of the employees always remained his top consideration so that they could work more devotedly for the development of the University and providing best possible services to the students.

To expedite the promotion’s cases, Selection Boards and the Departmental Promotion Committees met seven and nine times respectively to accommodate the genuine cases. While doing so, rule, merit and transparency were strictly maintained, he added.