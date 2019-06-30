Share:

ISLAMABAD - Around 15 PML-N lawmakers from Punjab (MPAs) on Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

Sources disclosed to The Nation that the legislators mainly from Punjab Assembly in the presence of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar held an hour-long parley with Prime Minister Imran Khan. These lawmakers, the sources said, were in contact with the bigwigs of PTI around a month before. They were given time to hold a meeting after the passage of finance bill 2019-20, they said.

These MPAs will soon hold another meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and party’s senior members. The sources said some more member parliament from the opposition party may also soon hold meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MNAs from South Punjab meet PM

APP adds: MNAs belonging to South Punjab Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on the passage of fiscal budget, besides appreciating

the efforts of the government’s economic team.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Khusru Bakhtiar, Minister for National Food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Minister of State Shabir Ali Qureshi and Minister of State Hammad Azhar were also present during the meeting, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The delegation included Mian Muhammad Shafiq Arain, Syed Fakhar Imam, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Ahmed Hussain, Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal, Aurangzeb Khan Ketchi, Muhammad Ghaffar Watto, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gilani, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Warraich, Makhdoom Basit Bukhari, Amir Talal Gopang, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Niaz Ahmed Jhakar, Khawaja Sheeraz Mahmood, Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, Sardar Nasrulllah Khan Draishak and Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari.

Separately, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi also called on the prime minister.