RAWALPINDI- Health department decided to launch polio campaign again in July following the persistent confirmation of reports regarding resurgence of polio virus in different localities of Rawalpindi city. Accordi g to media reports, the campaign will continue for five days. The campaign will focus those families which refused to have their children administered polio drops. All those areas wherefrom polio virus has been found will be made focus of this campaign.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Ali Randhawa convened joint meeting of health officers and district administration next week in connection with polio drive .

