MULTAN : A special team of Municipal Corporation disposed of 600 kilogram meat produced at illegal slaughterhouses during an operation here on Saturday. The team launched crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in walled city area under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer of Municipal Corporation Iqbal Farid and AC City Qazi Mansoor. The team also took into custody sick livestock brought to these slaughterhouses for meat supply. The team got registered cases against the accused involved in running illegal slaughter houses and supplying livestock to them. Talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that a number of complaints regarding filth and clogged sewerage system were received from the walled city area. He added that illegal slaughterhouses caused the abovementioned problems. He said that many other persons also run pri vate slaughterhouses in other areas of city who would be dealt with strictly. He declared that no one would be allowed to set up illegal slaughterhouse in the city and the mafia would be eliminated. He said that only registered firms and contractors would be allowed to do slaughtering at the slaughterhouse.

FIA nails Man for harassing, blackmailing woman

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber crime circle Multan has arrested a man allegedly involved in harassing and blackmailing a woman.FIA officials said that Muhammad Arshad, son of Ghulam Akbar, resident of Nizamabad (Farooqpura) created objectionable photos and movie of a housewife on his compute and cellphone and started blackmailing the woman. The accused forced her to meet him at particular location but she refused to do so. Then he sent movie and photos to her husband and forced him to divorce her. Later he threatened to upload her photos and movies on social media to make them viral.

The affected family contacted FIA and the cyber crime circle of the agency launched an inquiry. The FIA arrested the accused Arshad booked him under section 20, 21 & 24 for cyber-stalking and spoofing under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. The accused is being